RTJ – The Shoals Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at The Shoals Golf Club - Schoolmaster & Fighting Joe Courses.

From $217 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at The Shoals Golf Club - Schoolmaster & Fighting Joe Courses
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

