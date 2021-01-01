Stay Connected

© Copyright 2021 GOLFPASS. All rights reserved.

FROM FROM $177 (USD) PP/NIGHT

AZ - Quintero Golf Club.jpg

FROM FROM $177 (USD) PP/NIGHT

AZ - Wickenburg Ranch Golf Club.jfif

Arizona Golfer's Choice

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Springhill Suites – Glendale Sports & Entertainment District and 3 rounds of golf at Wickenburg Ranch Golf Club, Quintero Golf Club, and Verrado Golf Club – Founder’s or Victory Course.

From $177 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights' accommodations at The Springhill Suites – Glendale Sports & Entertainment District
  • 3 rounds of golf at Wickenburg Ranch Golf Club, Quintero Golf Club, and Verrado Golf Club – Founder’s or Victory Course
  • Avis full size rental car

* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me