Arizona Golfer's Choice
FROM FROM $177 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $177 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Arizona Golfer's Choice
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Springhill Suites – Glendale Sports & Entertainment District and 3 rounds of golf at Wickenburg Ranch Golf Club, Quintero Golf Club, and Verrado Golf Club – Founder’s or Victory Course.
From $177 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at The Springhill Suites – Glendale Sports & Entertainment District
- 3 rounds of golf at Wickenburg Ranch Golf Club, Quintero Golf Club, and Verrado Golf Club – Founder’s or Victory Course
- Avis full size rental car
* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees