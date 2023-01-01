Arizona's Top 100 Package
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Arizona's Top 100 Package
Are Top 100 courses on your golf bucket list? If so, check out this great package featuring four courses that consistently appear on Top 100 lists nationally, including: Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, Quintero, and Troon North’s Monument & Pinnacle Courses. Your group will enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, located centrally in Scottsdale, creating the perfect “base camp” for your Top 100 journey.
From $277 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights' accommodations at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
- 4 rounds of golf for each player at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Quintero Golf Club, and Troon North Golf Club - Monument & Pinnacle Courses
- Avis Full-Size rental car
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
Additional rounds available at: Westin Kierland Golf Club, Eagle Mountain Golf Club, Longbow Golf Club, Papago Golf Course, Phoenician Golf Club, Golf Club at Estrella Mountain and other Troon favorites. Additional fees apply.
* Price varies by travel dates and is based on double occupancy. Taxes and fees not included.