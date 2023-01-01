FROM FROM $227 (USD) PP/NIGHT

La Paloma Country Club

FROM FROM $227 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Starr Pass Golf Club

FROM FROM $227 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa

Best of Tucson Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at La Paloma Country Club (a Troon Privé exclusive) and Starr Pass Golf Club.

From $227 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at La Paloma Country Club (a Troon Privé exclusive) and Starr Pass Golf Club, plus an “emergency 9” on Starr Pass’ Coyote Course
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

Get Quote

Now Reading
Best of Tucson Package
Search Near Me