Best of Tucson Package
FROM FROM $227 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $227 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $227 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Best of Tucson Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at La Paloma Country Club (a Troon Privé exclusive) and Starr Pass Golf Club.
From $227 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at La Paloma Country Club (a Troon Privé exclusive) and Starr Pass Golf Club, plus an “emergency 9” on Starr Pass’ Coyote Course
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.