Camelback Golf Club – Ambiente course

Camelback Golf Club – Padre course #Hole 9

Camelback Golf Club – Ambiente courses

Camelback Golf Club – Padre courses #Hole 1

Camelback Golf Getaway

Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Camelback Golf Club – Ambiente & Padre courses.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 2 nights' accommodations at The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
  • 2 rounds of golf at Camelback Golf Club – Ambiente & Padre courses
  • AVIS Full-Size rental car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

