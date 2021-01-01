Camelback Golf Getaway
Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Camelback Golf Club – Ambiente & Padre courses.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights' accommodations at The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
- 2 rounds of golf at Camelback Golf Club – Ambiente & Padre courses
- AVIS Full-Size rental car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.