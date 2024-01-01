FROM FROM $247 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Grass Clippings Rolling Hills

Papago Golf Club

Phoenician Golf Club

Scottsdale Marriott Old Town

Grass Clippings Golf Getaway Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Scottsdale Marriott Old Town and 3 rounds of golf at Papago Golf Club, Phoenician Golf Club, and Grass Clippings Rolling Hills.

From $247 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at the Scottsdale Marriott Old Town
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at Papago Golf Club and Phoenician Golf Club**
  • 1 nighttime round for each player under the lights at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.
** Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

