FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Putting World

FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Putting World

FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Phoenician Golf Club

FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Putting World Golf Experience Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 2 rounds of golf at Kierland Golf Club and Phoenician Golf Club, and 1 night of unlimited play at Putting World.

From $217 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
  • 1 night of unlimited play for each player at Putting World
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at Kierland Golf Club and Phoenician Golf Club
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

Get Quote

Now Reading
Putting World Golf Experience Package
Search Near Me