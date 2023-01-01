True Spec Fitting Experience Package
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT
True Spec Fitting Experience Package
Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 2 rounds of golf at Westin Kierland Golf Club & Troon North - Monument Course, and a custom fitting session at the True Spec world headquarters.
From $277 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Westin Kierland Golf Club and Troon North - Monument Course
- Custom fitting session for each player at the True Spec world headquarters in Scottsdale
- Tour of the True Spec facility available on request
- Avis Full-Size rental car
PACKAGE OPTIONS:
- Driver (Fitting Only) - from $277 Per Person/Night*
- Driver (Full Club Experience) - from $477 Per Person/Night*
- Full Bag (Fitting Only) - from $327 Per Person/Night*
- Full Bag (Full Club Experience) - from $1,477 Per Person/Night*
- Full Bag + Putter (Fitting Only) - from $347 Per Person/Night*
- Full Bag + Putter (Full Club Experience)- from $1,597 Per Person/Night*
* Price varies by travel dates and is based on double occupancy. Taxes and fees not included.