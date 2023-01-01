FROM FROM $277 (USD) PP/NIGHT

True Spec world headquarters

Westin Kierland Golf Club & Troon North Course

Westin Kierland Golf Club

Fitting session at the True Spec

Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 2 rounds of golf at Westin Kierland Golf Club & Troon North - Monument Course, and a custom fitting session at the True Spec world headquarters.

From $277 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at Westin Kierland Golf Club and Troon North - Monument Course
  • Custom fitting session for each player at the True Spec world headquarters in Scottsdale
  • Tour of the True Spec facility available on request
  • Avis Full-Size rental car

PACKAGE OPTIONS:

  • Driver (Fitting Only) - from $277 Per Person/Night*
  • Driver (Full Club Experience) - from $477 Per Person/Night*
  • Full Bag (Fitting Only) - from $327 Per Person/Night*
  • Full Bag (Full Club Experience) - from $1,477 Per Person/Night*
  • Full Bag + Putter (Fitting Only) - from $347 Per Person/Night*
  • Full Bag + Putter (Full Club Experience)- from $1,597 Per Person/Night*

* Price varies by travel dates and is based on double occupancy. Taxes and fees not included.

True Spec Fitting Experience Package
