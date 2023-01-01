Bermuda Golf Around Package
FROM FROM $297 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at Hamilton Princess Beach & Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Turtle Hill Golf Club, Tucker’s Point Golf Club, and Ocean View Golf Club.
PACKAGE OPTIONS
- 4 nights’ accommodations at Hamilton Princess Beach & Resort
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Turtle Hill Golf Club, Tucker’s Point Golf Club, and Ocean View Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.