Tucker’s Point Golf Club

Turtle Hill Golf Club

Hamilton Princess Beach & Resort

Bermuda Golf Around Package

Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at Hamilton Princess Beach & Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Turtle Hill Golf Club, Tucker’s Point Golf Club, and Ocean View Golf Club.

PACKAGE OPTIONS

  • 4 nights’ accommodations at Hamilton Princess Beach & Resort
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Turtle Hill Golf Club, Tucker’s Point Golf Club, and Ocean View Golf Club
  • Daily breakfast included

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

