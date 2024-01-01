Rosewood Bermuda Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Rosewood Bermuda Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Rosewood Bermuda Resort and 2 days of unlimited golf at Tucker’s Point Golf Club.
From $497 Per Person/Night*
PACKAGE OPTIONS
- 3 nights’ accommodations at the Rosewood Bermuda Resort
- 2 days of unlimited golf for each player at Tucker’s Point Golf Club
- Daily breakfast at the Island Brasserie restaurant
- Round-trip transfers between the resort and golf course
- Shared cart, bag storage, and range balls
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.