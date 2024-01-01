FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Rosewood Bermuda Resort

Rosewood Bermuda Resort

Tucker’s Point Golf Club

Rosewood Bermuda Resort

Rosewood Bermuda Resort

Rosewood Bermuda Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Rosewood Bermuda Resort and 2 days of unlimited golf at Tucker’s Point Golf Club.

From $497 Per Person/Night*

PACKAGE OPTIONS

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at the Rosewood Bermuda Resort
  • 2 days of unlimited golf for each player at Tucker’s Point Golf Club
  • Daily breakfast at the Island Brasserie restaurant
  • Round-trip transfers between the resort and golf course
  • Shared cart, bag storage, and range balls

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

