17-Mile™ Stay & Play Package
Discover one of the most scenic drives in the world as you meet the inspiring Lone Cypress, stroll the boardwalk above the beach at Spanish Bay, and much, much more! Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay™ and 3 rounds of golf at The Links at Spanish Bay™, Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and Pebble Beach Golf Links™.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay™
- 3 rounds of golf for each player: The Links at Spanish Bay™, Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and Pebble Beach Golf Links™
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
- Lodging Tax & Resort Fee included
Additional Rounds available at: Del Monte Golf Course™ and The Hay™ Short Course at Pebble Beach. Additional fees apply.
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Car Rental taxes and fees not included.
Photo(s) credited to © Joann Dost. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Company.