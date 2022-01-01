FROM FROM $1,107 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Best of Monterey Package

The Monterey peninsula is famous for its world-class golf, luxurious accommodations, and spectacular scenery. Discover the finest Pebble Beach® has to offer with our Best of Monterey package! Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach™ and 3 rounds of golf at The Links at Spanish Bay™, Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and Pebble Beach Golf Links™.

From $1,107 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights' accommodations at Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach™
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player: The Links at Spanish Bay™, Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and Pebble Beach Golf Links™
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
  • Lodging Tax & Resort Fee included

Additional Rounds available at: Del Monte Golf Course™ and The Hay Short Course at Pebble Beach™. Additional fees apply.

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Car Rental taxes and fees not included.

Photo(s) credited to © Joann Dost. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Company.

