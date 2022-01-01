Best of Monterey Package
Best of Monterey Package
The Monterey peninsula is famous for its world-class golf, luxurious accommodations, and spectacular scenery. Discover the finest Pebble Beach® has to offer with our Best of Monterey package! Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach™ and 3 rounds of golf at The Links at Spanish Bay™, Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and Pebble Beach Golf Links™.
From $1,107 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach™
- 3 rounds of golf for each player: The Links at Spanish Bay™, Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and Pebble Beach Golf Links™
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
- Lodging Tax & Resort Fee included
Additional Rounds available at: Del Monte Golf Course™ and The Hay Short Course at Pebble Beach™. Additional fees apply.
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Car Rental taxes and fees not included.
Photo(s) credited to © Joann Dost. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Company.