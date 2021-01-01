Best of Truckee Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $237 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Best of Truckee Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Cedar House Lodge and 3 rounds of golf at Old Greenwood, Gray’s Crossing & Coyote Moon.
From $237 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights' accommodations at The Cedar House Lodge
- 1 round of golf at Coyote Moon - Designed by Brad Bell, a former PGA Tour player
- 1 round of golf at Old Greenwood – Host site of PGA Tour Barracuda Championship
- 1 round of golf at Gray’s Crossing - Peter Jacobson/Jim Hardy Championship golf course
* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees