FROM FROM $947 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Pebble Beach Golf Links

FROM FROM $947 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Pebble Beach Golf Links

FROM FROM $947 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Lodge at Pebble Beach

FROM FROM $947 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Hay Short Course at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach® Golf Experience Package

For more than 100 years, friends and family, celebrities and athletes, world travelers and locals alike, have all flocked to Pebble Beach® to experience the rich tradition of Major championship golf found on this stunning slice of California's Monterey Peninsula. Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Lodge at Pebble Beach™ and 3 rounds of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links™, Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and The Hay Short Course at Pebble Beach™.

From $947 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights' accommodations at The Lodge at Pebble Beach™
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player: Pebble Beach Golf Links™ (ranked the #1 Public Course in the US), Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and The Hay Short Course at Pebble Beach™ (designed by Tiger Woods)
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
  • Lodging Tax & Resort Fee included

Additional Rounds available at: The Links at Spanish Bay™ and Del Monte Golf Course™. Additional fees apply.

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Car Rental taxes and fees not included.

Photo(s) credited to © Joann Dost. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Company.

Get Quote

Now Reading
Pebble Beach® Golf Experience Package
Search Near Me