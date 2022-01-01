Pebble Beach® Golf Experience Package
For more than 100 years, friends and family, celebrities and athletes, world travelers and locals alike, have all flocked to Pebble Beach® to experience the rich tradition of Major championship golf found on this stunning slice of California's Monterey Peninsula. Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Lodge at Pebble Beach™ and 3 rounds of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links™, Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and The Hay Short Course at Pebble Beach™.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at The Lodge at Pebble Beach™
- 3 rounds of golf for each player: Pebble Beach Golf Links™ (ranked the #1 Public Course in the US), Spyglass Hill Golf Course™, and The Hay Short Course at Pebble Beach™ (designed by Tiger Woods)
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
- Lodging Tax & Resort Fee included
Additional Rounds available at: The Links at Spanish Bay™ and Del Monte Golf Course™. Additional fees apply.
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Car Rental taxes and fees not included.
Photo(s) credited to © Joann Dost. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Company.