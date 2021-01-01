FROM FROM $367 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Links at Spanish Bay - Hole 5

Premier Monterey Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa and 3 rounds of golf at The Links at Spanish Bay™, Bayonet Golf Course and Poppy Hills Golf Course.

From $367 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights' accommodations at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa
  • 1 round of golf at The Links at Spanish Bay™ – Co-Hosts site for the TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational
  • 1 round of golf at Bayonet Golf Course – Host site of 3 PGA Professional Championships
  • 1 round of golf at Poppy Hills Golf Course – Host site 70th U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship

* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees.

Photo(s) credited to @Joann Dost

