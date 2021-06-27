Spanish Bay 4th of July Stay & Play
FROM FROM $897 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $897 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $897 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Spanish Bay 4th of July Stay & Play
Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay and 2 rounds of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Club or The Links at Spanish Bay.
From $897 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay – Garden Room
- 2 rounds of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Club or The Links at Spanish Bay
- AVIS Full-Size rental car
* Price varies by travel dates and is based on double occupancy. Taxes and fees not included.
** Package available for travel dates starting 6/27/21 through 7/8/21.**
Photo(s) credited to @Joann Dost