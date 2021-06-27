FROM FROM $897 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Hole 18

The Links at Spanish Bay - Hole 7

The Inn at Spanish Bay

Spanish Bay 4th of July Stay & Play

Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay and 2 rounds of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Club or The Links at Spanish Bay.

From $897 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 2 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay – Garden Room
  • 2 rounds of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Club or The Links at Spanish Bay
  • AVIS Full-Size rental car

* Price varies by travel dates and is based on double occupancy. Taxes and fees not included.

** Package available for travel dates starting 6/27/21 through 7/8/21.**

Photo(s) credited to @Joann Dost

