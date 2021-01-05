Spanish Bay Spring/Summer Stay & Play
FROM FROM $897 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay and 3 rounds of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Club, and The Links at Spanish Bay.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay – Garden Room
- 3 rounds of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Club, and The Links at Spanish Bay
- AVIS Full-Size rental car
* Price varies by travel dates and is based on double occupancy. Taxes and fees not included.
** Package available for travel dates starting 5/1/21 through 7/31/21.**
Photo(s) credited to @Joann Dost