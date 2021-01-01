Stay Connected

Old Greenwood – Host site of PGA Tour Barracuda Championship

Truckee VIP Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe and 2 rounds of golf at Old Greenwood & Gray’s Crossing.

From $347 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 2 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe
  • 1 round of golf at Old Greenwood – Host site of PGA Tour Barracuda Championship
  • 1 round of golf at Gray’s Crossing - Peter Jacobson/Jim Hardy Championship golf course

* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees

