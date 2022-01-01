Puntacana Golf Around Package
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club (All-Inclusive) and 3 rounds of golf at La Cana Golf Club and Corales Golf Club (home of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship).
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights' accommodations at Westin Puntacana Resort & Club
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Corales Golf Club and La Cana Golf Club
- Roundtrip transportation to The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and VIP whisking service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
- Daily Breakfast at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s Ananí Restaurant
- Daily lunch and dinner at Corales, The Grill, Playa Blanca and The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s restaurants. According to Restaurant’s availability
- Selected alcoholic beverages, house wine and full selection of beers
- Beverage Cart Service at La Cana & Corales included
- 25 Minutes of Energizing or Relaxation Massage at Six Senses Spa
- Golf Souvenir given at Corales Golf Club
PACKAGE OPTIONS:
- Double Occupancy (Golfer/Non-Golfer) - From $397 pp/pn*
- Double Occupancy (Golfer/Golfer) - From $447 pp/pn*
- Single Occupancy (Golfer) - From $567 pp/pn*
* Price varies by travel dates. Taxes & Gratuities included. Other Fees & Restrictions may apply