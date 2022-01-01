FROM FROM $397 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Puntacana Golf Around Package

Puntacana Golf Around Package

The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club

Puntacana Golf Around Package

Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club (All-Inclusive) and 3 rounds of golf at La Cana Golf Club and Corales Golf Club (home of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship).

From $397 Per Person/Night*

From $397 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights' accommodations at Westin Puntacana Resort & Club
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Corales Golf Club and La Cana Golf Club
  • Roundtrip transportation to The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and VIP whisking service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
  • Daily Breakfast at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s Ananí Restaurant
  • Daily lunch and dinner at Corales, The Grill, Playa Blanca and The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s restaurants. According to Restaurant’s availability
  • Selected alcoholic beverages, house wine and full selection of beers
  • Beverage Cart Service at La Cana & Corales included
  • 25 Minutes of Energizing or Relaxation Massage at Six Senses Spa
  • Golf Souvenir given at Corales Golf Club

PACKAGE OPTIONS:

  • Double Occupancy (Golfer/Non-Golfer) - From $397 pp/pn*
  • Double Occupancy (Golfer/Golfer) - From $447 pp/pn*
  • Single Occupancy (Golfer) - From $567 pp/pn*

* Price varies by travel dates. Taxes & Gratuities included. Other Fees & Restrictions may apply

Puntacana Golf Around Package
