Puntacana Golf Experience
This all-inclusive stay & play package includes up to 5 nights at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and up to 4 rounds at La Cana Golf Club, Punta Espada Golf Club, and Corales Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (the first PGA Tour event to be held in the Dominican Republic).
WHAT'S INCLUDED
4 Nights’/3 Rounds Package – From $447 Per Person/Night
- 4 nights’ accommodations at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club – Traditional Ocean View Room
- 3 rounds of golf: 2 rounds at La Cana Golf Club and 1 round at Corales Golf Club
- Roundtrip transportation to The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and VIP whisking service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
- Daily Breakfast at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s Ananí Restaurant
- Daily lunch and dinner at Corales, The Grill, Playa Blanca and The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s restaurants. According to Restaurant’s availability.
- Selected alcoholic beverages, house wine and full selection of beers
- Beverage Cart Service at La Cana & Corales included
- 25 Minutes of Energizing or Relaxation Massage at Six Senses Spa
- Golf Souvenir given at Corales Golf Club
- Taxes and gratuities included
5 Nights’/4 Rounds Package – From $497 Per Person/Night
- 5 nights’ accommodations at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club – Traditional Ocean View Room
- 4 rounds of golf: 2 rounds at La Cana Golf Club, 1 round at Punta Espada Golf Club and 1 round at Corales Golf Club
- Roundtrip transportation to The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and VIP whisking service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
- Daily Breakfast at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s Ananí Restaurant
- Daily lunch and dinner at Corales, The Grill, Playa Blanca and The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s restaurants. According to Restaurant’s availability.
- Selected alcoholic beverages, house wine and full selection of beers
- Beverage Cart Service at La Cana & Corales included
- 25 Minutes of Energizing or Relaxation Massage at Six Senses Spa
- Golf Souvenir given at Corales Golf Club
- Taxes and gratuities included