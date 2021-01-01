FROM FROM $447 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Corales Golf Club

La Cana Golf Club

Punta Espada Golf Club

The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club

Puntacana Golf Experience

This all-inclusive stay & play package includes up to 5 nights at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and up to 4 rounds at La Cana Golf Club, Punta Espada Golf Club, and Corales Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (the first PGA Tour event to be held in the Dominican Republic).

WHAT'S INCLUDED

4 Nights’/3 Rounds Package – From $447 Per Person/Night

  • 4 nights’ accommodations at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club – Traditional Ocean View Room
  • 3 rounds of golf: 2 rounds at La Cana Golf Club and 1 round at Corales Golf Club
  • Roundtrip transportation to The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and VIP whisking service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
  • Daily Breakfast at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s Ananí Restaurant
  • Daily lunch and dinner at Corales, The Grill, Playa Blanca and The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s restaurants. According to Restaurant’s availability.
  • Selected alcoholic beverages, house wine and full selection of beers
  • Beverage Cart Service at La Cana & Corales included
  • 25 Minutes of Energizing or Relaxation Massage at Six Senses Spa
  • Golf Souvenir given at Corales Golf Club
  • Taxes and gratuities included

5 Nights’/4 Rounds Package – From $497 Per Person/Night

  • 5 nights’ accommodations at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club – Traditional Ocean View Room
  • 4 rounds of golf: 2 rounds at La Cana Golf Club, 1 round at Punta Espada Golf Club and 1 round at Corales Golf Club
  • Roundtrip transportation to The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and VIP whisking service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
  • Daily Breakfast at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s Ananí Restaurant
  • Daily lunch and dinner at Corales, The Grill, Playa Blanca and The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club’s restaurants. According to Restaurant’s availability.
  • Selected alcoholic beverages, house wine and full selection of beers
  • Beverage Cart Service at La Cana & Corales included
  • 25 Minutes of Energizing or Relaxation Massage at Six Senses Spa
  • Golf Souvenir given at Corales Golf Club
  • Taxes and gratuities included

