Ultimate Baha Mar Golf & Tennis Experience
Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, 2 rounds of golf at the Royal Blue Course at Baha Mar, and your choice of a 60-minute Tennis or 45-minute Golf lesson.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights' accommodations at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at the Royal Blue Course at Baha Mar
- Your choice of one (1) of the following activities (each player):
- 60-minute Tennis Lesson
- 45-minute Golf Lesson
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.