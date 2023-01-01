Cheyenne Mountain Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Cheyenne Mountain Resort Colorado Springs and 2 rounds of golf at the Country Club of Colorado.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at Cheyenne Mountain Resort Colorado Springs
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at the Country Club of Colorado
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.