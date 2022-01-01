Czech Republic Golf Packages | Best of Prague Golf Package

FROM FROM $457 (USD) PP/NIGHT

PGA National Czech Republic

FROM FROM $457 (USD) PP/NIGHT

PGA National Czech Republic

FROM FROM $457 (USD) PP/NIGHT

PGA National Czech Republic

FROM FROM $457 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague

FROM FROM $457 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague

Best of Prague Package

Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague and 2 rounds of golf at PGA National Czech Republic.

From $457 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights' accommodations at Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at PGA National Czech Republic
  • Daily breakfast for each guest
  • Welcome cocktail for each guest

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

Get Quote

Now Reading
Best of Prague Package
Search Near Me