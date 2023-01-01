Delaware Golf Packages

Delaware: A small but worthwhile golf destination

Delaware is one of America’s smallest states size-wise, but that’s no reason for golfers to ignore it. Delaware boasts more than 50 courses to choose from, but the biggest reason for teeing it up is its location right on the Atlantic Ocean. It is within easy driving distance of so many large cities on the East Coast – New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Baltimore are closest. The state boasts a foursome of resort-style communities worthy of a stay and play as well – Bayside Resort Golf Club, Heritage Shores, Bear Trap Dunes and Baywood Greens. Our Bear Trap Dunes Golf Package is especially attractive for the course many believe is the top public/resort course in the state.