Best of Ras Al Khaimah

Enjoy 7 nights’ accommodations at the Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah and 5 rounds of golf at Al Hamra Golf Club (site of the DP World Tour's Ras al Khaimah Championship) and Al Zorah Golf Club.

From $307 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 7 nights’ accommodations at the Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah
  • 4 rounds of golf for each player at Al Hamra Golf Club (site of the DP World Tour's Ras al Khaimah Championship) and 1 round at Al Zorah Golf Club
  • Desert Safari
  • Daily breakfast for each player
  • DXB airport transfers (Shuttle service from the hotel to Al Hamra GC - Transfer to Al Zorah GC not included)

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah offers numerous outdoor activities, such as the “Jais Flight”, the longest zipline in the world.

Visit https://visitrasalkhaimah.com/ for more info.

* Price may vary by travel date and includes taxes & fees.

