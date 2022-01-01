Best of Ras Al Khaimah

7 nights’ accommodations at the Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah

4 rounds of golf for each player at Al Hamra Golf Club (site of the DP World Tour's Ras al Khaimah Championship) and 1 round at Al Zorah Golf Club

Desert Safari

Daily breakfast for each player

DXB airport transfers (Shuttle service from the hotel to Al Hamra GC - Transfer to Al Zorah GC not included)

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah offers numerous outdoor activities, such as the “Jais Flight”, the longest zipline in the world.

Visit https://visitrasalkhaimah.com/ for more info.

* Price may vary by travel date and includes taxes & fees.