DoubleTree by Hilton, Dubai

Al Hamra Golf Club

Al Hamra Golf Club

Al Hamra Golf Club - 15th Hole

Ras Al Khaimah Golf Around Package

Enjoy 7 nights’ accommodations at the Doubletree by Hilton Ras al Khaimah and 5 rounds of golf at Al Hamra Golf Club, site of the DP World Tour’s Ras al Khaimah Championship.

From $177 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 7 nights’ accommodations at the Doubletree by Hilton Ras al Khaimah
  • 5 rounds of golf for each player at Al Hamra Golf Club (site of the DP World Tour’s Ras al Khaimah Championship)
  • Desert Safari
  • Daily breakfast for each player
  • DXB airport transfers

* Price may vary by travel date and includes taxes & fees.

Ras Al Khaimah Golf Around Package
