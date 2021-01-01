Stay Connected

London Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot, standard double room
  • 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest
  • Full English Breakfast each morning
  • Include a dedicated driver for an additional cost

* Pricing based on a group of 8 golfers
* Does not include taxes or resort fees

