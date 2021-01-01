First Coast of Golf
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The World Golf Village Renaissance Resort, 2 rounds of golf at World Golf Village’s King & Bear and Slammer & Squire courses, and a 90-minute tune-up at the PGA TOUR Golf Academy.
From $397 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at The World Golf Village Renaissance Resort
- 2 rounds of golf at World Golf Village – King & Bear and World Golf Village - Slammer & Squire
- 90-minute “tune-up” lesson at the PGA TOUR Golf Academy
- Avis full size rental car
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
*** Everyone who books a Stay & Play package between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will receive a complimentary ticket to the World Golf Hall of Fame. One ticket per group member; valid 7/1/20-6/30/21.
* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees