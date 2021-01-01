FROM FROM $397 (USD) PP/NIGHT

World Golf Village

FROM FROM $397 (USD) PP/NIGHT

World Golf Village - Slammer & Squire

FROM FROM $397 (USD) PP/NIGHT

World Golf Village

First Coast of Golf

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The World Golf Village Renaissance Resort, 2 rounds of golf at World Golf Village’s King & Bear and Slammer & Squire courses, and a 90-minute tune-up at the PGA TOUR Golf Academy.

From $397 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights' accommodations at The World Golf Village Renaissance Resort
  • 2 rounds of golf at World Golf Village – King & Bear and World Golf Village - Slammer & Squire
  • 90-minute “tune-up” lesson at the PGA TOUR Golf Academy
  • Avis full size rental car
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

*** Everyone who books a Stay & Play package between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will receive a complimentary ticket to the World Golf Hall of Fame. One ticket per group member; valid 7/1/20-6/30/21.

* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me