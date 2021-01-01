First Coast of Golf

3 nights' accommodations at The World Golf Village Renaissance Resort

2 rounds of golf at World Golf Village – King & Bear and World Golf Village - Slammer & Squire

90-minute “tune-up” lesson at the PGA TOUR Golf Academy

Avis full size rental car

Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com

*** Everyone who books a Stay & Play package between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will receive a complimentary ticket to the World Golf Hall of Fame. One ticket per group member; valid 7/1/20-6/30/21.

* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees