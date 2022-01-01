FROM FROM $397 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Turnberry Isle Country Club - Soffer & Miller Courses

Turnberry Isle Country Club - Soffer & Miller Courses

Turnberry Isle Country Club - Soffer & Miller Courses

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Fore the Love of Golf at JW Turnberry Package

Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Turnberry Isle Country Club - Soffer & Miller Courses.

From $397 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 2 nights’ accommodations at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at Turnberry Isle Country Club - Soffer & Miller Courses
  • Daily breakfast for each player
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

