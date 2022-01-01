Fore the Love of Golf at JW Turnberry Package
Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Turnberry Isle Country Club - Soffer & Miller Courses.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights’ accommodations at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Turnberry Isle Country Club - Soffer & Miller Courses
- Daily breakfast for each player
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.