Hammock Beach Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM FROM $227 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $227 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Hammock Beach Stay & Play Golf Package
Experience legendary golf on Florida's Palm Coast! Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at The Club at Hammock Beach, a Troon Privé Club. Take on the Conservatory Course, designed by Tom Watson, and the Ocean Course, home to some of the most ocean frontage in all of Florida. Guests of Hammock Beach enjoy spectacular beachfront accommodations, a putting course, tennis, multiple dining options and a luxury spa.
From $227 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights' accommodations at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa
- 2 rounds of golf at The Club at Hammock Beach (Ocean & Conservatory Courses), a Troon Privé Club
- Avis full size rental car
BONUS: Complimentary arrival day round (after 12pm) on the Conservatory Course ($50 per round surcharge for Ocean Course). 2-night minimum stay, subject to hotel blackout dates and availability.
*** Everyone who books a Stay & Play package between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will receive a complimentary ticket to the World Golf Hall of Fame. One ticket per group member; valid 7/1/20-6/30/21.
* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees