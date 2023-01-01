FROM FROM $147 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Jacksonville Golf Around Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Doubletree Jacksonville Riverfront and 3 rounds of golf at Bent Creek Golf Club, Eagle Landing Golf Club, and Hidden Hills Golf Club.

From $147 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at the Doubletree Jacksonville Riverfront
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Bent Creek Golf Club, Eagle Landing Golf Club, and Hidden Hills Golf Club
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

