Jacksonville Golf Around Package
Jacksonville Golf Around Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the Doubletree Jacksonville Riverfront and 3 rounds of golf at Bent Creek Golf Club, Eagle Landing Golf Club, and Hidden Hills Golf Club.
From $147 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at the Doubletree Jacksonville Riverfront
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Bent Creek Golf Club, Eagle Landing Golf Club, and Hidden Hills Golf Club
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.