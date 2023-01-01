FROM FROM $177 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Daytona, Autograph Collection

LPGA Daytona Getaway Package

Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Daytona, Autograph Collection and 2 rounds of golf at LPGA International Golf Club – Hills & Jones Courses.

From $177 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 2 nights’ accommodations at The Daytona, Autograph Collection
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at LPGA International Golf Club – Hills & Jones Courses
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

LPGA Daytona Getaway Package
