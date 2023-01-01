LPGA Daytona Getaway Package
FROM FROM $177 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $177 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $177 (USD) PP/NIGHT
LPGA Daytona Getaway Package
Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Daytona, Autograph Collection and 2 rounds of golf at LPGA International Golf Club – Hills & Jones Courses.
From $177 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights’ accommodations at The Daytona, Autograph Collection
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at LPGA International Golf Club – Hills & Jones Courses
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.