Palm Coast Golf Experience Package
FROM FROM $127 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at Hilton Garden Inn – Palm Coast and 2 rounds of golf at Palm Harbor Golf Club and Halifax Plantation Golf Course.
From $127 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at Hilton Garden Inn – Palm Coast
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Palm Harbor Golf Club and Halifax Plantation Golf Course
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.