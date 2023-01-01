FROM FROM $367 (USD) PP/NIGHT

PGA National - Estate, Fazio, & Match Courses

PGA National - Estate, Fazio, & Match Courses

PGA National Resort & Spa

PGA National Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at PGA National Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at PGA National - Estate, Fazio, & Match Courses.

From $367 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at PGA National Resort & Spa
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at PGA National - Estate, Fazio, & Match Courses
  • Palmer & Champion Courses available for an additional surcharge
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

