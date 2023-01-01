PGA National Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at PGA National Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at PGA National - Estate, Fazio, & Match Courses.
From $367 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at PGA National Resort & Spa
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at PGA National - Estate, Fazio, & Match Courses
- Palmer & Champion Courses available for an additional surcharge
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.