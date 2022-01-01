FROM FROM $187 (USD) PP/NIGHT

St. John’s Golf & Country Club

Cimarrone Golf Club

St. John’s Golf & Country Club

Residence Inn by Marriott South Jacksonville/Bartram Park

St. John’s River Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at Residence Inn by Marriott South Jacksonville/Bartram Park and 3 rounds of golf at Cimarrone Golf Club, The Golf Club of South Hampton, and St. John’s Golf & Country Club.

From $187 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at Residence Inn by Marriott South Jacksonville/Bartram Park
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Cimarrone Golf Club, The Golf Club of South Hampton, and St. John’s Golf & Country Club
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

