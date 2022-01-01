St. John’s River Stay & Play Package
St. John’s River Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at Residence Inn by Marriott South Jacksonville/Bartram Park and 3 rounds of golf at Cimarrone Golf Club, The Golf Club of South Hampton, and St. John’s Golf & Country Club.
From $187 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at Residence Inn by Marriott South Jacksonville/Bartram Park
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Cimarrone Golf Club, The Golf Club of South Hampton, and St. John’s Golf & Country Club
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.