Cobra Puma Pro-Am Package
Troon Golf, in collaboration with Cobra Puma and their amazing host venue, Pebble Beach, are excited to welcome 216 players & 72 PGA Professionals to the 2024 Cobra Puma Pro-Am. This 6-day, 5-night Pro-Am takes place February 13-18, 2024, and features 4 rounds of golf (Pebble Beach, Spanish Bay, and Spyglass Hill), numerous hospitality and dining events, and luxury accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay.
From $1,877 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 5 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay (Tuesday, February 13 – Sunday, February 18)
- Garden or Forest View Room; One King or Two Queen Beds
- Single & Double Occupancy options available
- Non-playing guests allowed for an additional charge
- 4 rounds of tournament golf (Wednesday – Saturday)
- First 3 rounds will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, and Spanish Bay. Final round will be played at either: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, or Spanish Bay
- Complimentary Daily Breakfast (Wednesday — Sunday)
- Welcome Reception (Tuesday Night)
- Awards Banquet & Dinner (Saturday Night)
- Hospitality Events (Wednesday and Thursday)
- For Amateurs: Tee gifts from Cobra Puma
- For Pro’s: a VIP gift pack valued at $350 from Puma and a purse of $10,000
* Price based on 1 Professional + 3 Amateur Team Pricing for Double Occupancy. PGA Professional must provide a completed team of three (3) amateurs to register. Does not include taxes and fees.