Cobra Puma Pro-Am Package

Troon Golf, in collaboration with Cobra Puma and their amazing host venue, Pebble Beach, are excited to welcome 216 players & 72 PGA Professionals to the 2024 Cobra Puma Pro-Am. This 6-day, 5-night Pro-Am takes place February 13-18, 2024, and features 4 rounds of golf (Pebble Beach, Spanish Bay, and Spyglass Hill), numerous hospitality and dining events, and luxury accommodations at The Inn at Spanish Bay.

From $1,877 Per Person/Night*