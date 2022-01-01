Omni Homestead Ultimate Golf Captains' Getaway Package

Experience the ultimate Buddy Golf Captains getaway at the iconic Omni Homestead Resort, September 30 - October 2. Are you looking for the next place to bring a group of your friends for that once-in-a-lifetime unique golf weekend that features so much more? Come join us for a buddy weekend that will have you setting the date to bring back a group before you even return home.

From $447 Per Person/Night*

During your stay, you'll play The Cascades, a William Flynn design annually ranked among the country's top courses. The Cascades has hosted 8 USGA championships and the NCAA Division I Championship. You'll also play the Old Course, one of America's most historic courses, home to the oldest first tee in continuous use in the United States and known for its unique combination of six par 3s, six par 4s and six par 5s. Both courses are always in tournament condition. As we emulate the perfect buddy weekend, you will be treated to a winemaker pairing party dinner with a fun surprise and delight event, golf on each of OMNI Homestead's two courses, an afternoon "Golf with Guns" event at the Shooting Club, a bourbon and barbeque sunset reception, a late evening soak in the Spa's private Serenity Garden hot springs pool and an awards reception.