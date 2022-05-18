Costa Navarino Golf Experience Package
Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at your choice of: The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, The Romanos - A Luxury Collection Resort, or W Costa Navarino and up to 5 rounds of golf at Costa Navarino Golf Club, your choice of: The Bay Course, The Dunes Course, The Hills Course, or the International Olympic Academy Course.
From $267 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
5 Nights/4 Rounds
- 5 nights' accommodations at your choice of: The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, The Romanos - A Luxury Collection Resort, or W Costa Navarino
- 4 rounds of golf for each player at Costa Navarino Golf Club, your choice of: The Bay Course, The Dunes Course, The Hills Course, or the International Olympic Academy Course
- Daily breakfast included for each guest
7 Nights/5 Rounds
- 7 nights' accommodations at your choice of: The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, The Romanos - A Luxury Collection Resort, or W Costa Navarino
- 5 rounds of golf for each player at Costa Navarino Golf Club, your choice of: The Bay Course, The Dunes Course, The Hills Course, or the International Olympic Academy Course
- Daily breakfast included for each guest
***2024 Package Availability***
- The Westin, Costa Navarino - 2/18-5/22; 9/20-11/30
- The Romanos and W Costa Navarino - 3/26-5/22; 9/20-11/30
- Custom High-Season (5/23-9/19) Stay & Play packages available upon request
* Price varies by travel dates and occupancy type. VAT included.