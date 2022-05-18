FROM FROM $267 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Costa Navarino Golf Experience Package

Enjoy up to 7 nights’ accommodations at your choice of: The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, The Romanos - A Luxury Collection Resort, or W Costa Navarino and up to 5 rounds of golf at Costa Navarino Golf Club, your choice of: The Bay Course, The Dunes Course, The Hills Course, or the International Olympic Academy Course.

From $267 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

5 Nights/4 Rounds

  • 5 nights' accommodations at your choice of: The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, The Romanos - A Luxury Collection Resort, or W Costa Navarino
  • 4 rounds of golf for each player at Costa Navarino Golf Club, your choice of: The Bay Course, The Dunes Course, The Hills Course, or the International Olympic Academy Course
  • Daily breakfast included for each guest

7 Nights/5 Rounds

  • 7 nights' accommodations at your choice of: The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, The Romanos - A Luxury Collection Resort, or W Costa Navarino
  • 5 rounds of golf for each player at Costa Navarino Golf Club, your choice of: The Bay Course, The Dunes Course, The Hills Course, or the International Olympic Academy Course
  • Daily breakfast included for each guest

***2024 Package Availability***

  • The Westin, Costa Navarino - 2/18-5/22; 9/20-11/30
  • The Romanos and W Costa Navarino - 3/26-5/22; 9/20-11/30
  • Custom High-Season (5/23-9/19) Stay & Play packages available upon request

* Price varies by travel dates and occupancy type. VAT included.

