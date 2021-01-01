Best of Oahu Package
Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at The Four Seasons Resort - Oahu and 2 rounds of golf at Kapolei Golf Club (site of the LPGA’s LOTTE Championship).
From $527 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights' accommodations at The Four Seasons Resort - Oahu
- 2 rounds of golf: Kapolei Golf Club (site of the LPGA’s LOTTE Championship)
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.