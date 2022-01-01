FROM FROM $497 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Princeville Makai Golf Club

Ocean Course at Hokuala - Hole 14 green front

The Ocean Course at Hokuala

Kauai's Premier Golf Package

Play two of the best courses the Garden Island has to offer! This Golf-Only package includes 2 rounds at Princeville Makai Golf Club and The Ocean Course at Hokuala.

From $497 Per Player*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 2 rounds of Golf for each player at the following courses:
    • Princeville Makai Golf Club (ranked #2 in HI – GolfPass Golfer’s Choice List, 2022; voted one of the “Top-100 Greatest Public Courses” by Golf Digest)
    • The Ocean Course at Hokuala (Jack Nicklaus Signature Course; voted one of the “12 Most Beautiful Courses in the World” by MSN Travel)
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

* Price varies by play date. Taxes and fees not included.

