Northern Ireland Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass and Royal Portrush.

From $607 Per Person/Night*

Northern Ireland is certainly one of the world's premier golf destinations thanks to its spectacular links courses. Royal County Down, ranked No. 1 in the world by at least one major golf publication, and Royal Portrush, two-time host of The Open, will anchor this trip. Portmarnock and Portstewart have both hosted the European Tour's Irish Open in the past. Ardglass will easily win you over with the oldest clubhouse in the world and stunning views that make it one of the most scenic courses on earth.

