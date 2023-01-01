Fairmont Mayakoba Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya and 3 rounds of golf at Playa Paraiso Golf Club and El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club.
From $417 Per Person/Night*
PACKAGE OPTIONS
GOLF & LODGING ONLY
From $417 Per Person/Night (Double)*
From $627 Per Person/Night (Single)*
- 4 nights’ accommodations at Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Playa Paraiso Golf Club and El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club
- $20 Credit to Sweet Spot at El Pueblito per room per stay
- $25 Credit to Sports Activities (Yoga, Fitness Classes) per room per stay
- $40 Credit for a Relaxing Massage at the Fairmont Spa per room per stay
- Guided catamaran tour
- Use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, traditional snorkeling masks, boogie boards, beach balls, and sand toys
ALL-INCLUSIVE
From $567 Per Person/Night (Double)*
From $777 Per Person/Night (Single)*
- 4 nights’ accommodations at Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Playa Paraiso Golf Club and El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club
- Unlimited Dining & Premium Beverage service**:
- Restaurants and Bars: Tauro, La Laguna, Ki Beach Bar, HIX Bar - Lounge and Terrace, Las Olas Bar, Aqua Bar, Bamboo, and La Laguna pools
- Beach service during operating hours
- MiniBar with soft drinks, local and imported beer, water, light snacks, and sweets are available for your enjoyment in the comfort of your room
- $20 Credit to Sweet Spot at El Pueblito per room per stay
- $25 Credit to Sports Activities (Yoga, Fitness Classes) per room per stay
- $40 Credit for a Relaxing Massage at the Fairmont Spa per room per stay
- Guided catamaran tour
- Use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, traditional snorkeling masks, boogie boards, beach balls, and sand toys
* Price varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.
** Some dining locations not included. Other restrictions may apply.