Fairmont Mayakoba Stay & Play Package

GOLF & LODGING ONLY

From $417 Per Person/Night (Double)*

From $627 Per Person/Night (Single)*

4 nights’ accommodations at Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya

3 rounds of golf for each player at Playa Paraiso Golf Club and El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club

$20 Credit to Sweet Spot at El Pueblito per room per stay

$25 Credit to Sports Activities (Yoga, Fitness Classes) per room per stay

$40 Credit for a Relaxing Massage at the Fairmont Spa per room per stay

Guided catamaran tour

Use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, traditional snorkeling masks, boogie boards, beach balls, and sand toys

ALL-INCLUSIVE

From $567 Per Person/Night (Double)*

From $777 Per Person/Night (Single)*

4 nights’ accommodations at Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya

3 rounds of golf for each player at Playa Paraiso Golf Club and El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club

Unlimited Dining & Premium Beverage service**:

Restaurants and Bars: Tauro, La Laguna, Ki Beach Bar, HIX Bar - Lounge and Terrace, Las Olas Bar, Aqua Bar, Bamboo, and La Laguna pools Beach service during operating hours MiniBar with soft drinks, local and imported beer, water, light snacks, and sweets are available for your enjoyment in the comfort of your room

$20 Credit to Sweet Spot at El Pueblito per room per stay

$25 Credit to Sports Activities (Yoga, Fitness Classes) per room per stay

$40 Credit for a Relaxing Massage at the Fairmont Spa per room per stay

Guided catamaran tour

Use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, traditional snorkeling masks, boogie boards, beach balls, and sand toys

* Price varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

** Some dining locations not included. Other restrictions may apply.

