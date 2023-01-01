FROM FROM $417 (USD) PP/NIGHT

El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club

Playa Paraiso Golf Club

Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya

Fairmont Mayakoba Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya and 3 rounds of golf at Playa Paraiso Golf Club and El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club.

From $417 Per Person/Night*

PACKAGE OPTIONS

GOLF & LODGING ONLY

From $417 Per Person/Night (Double)*
From $627 Per Person/Night (Single)*

  • 4 nights’ accommodations at Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Playa Paraiso Golf Club and El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club
  • $20 Credit to Sweet Spot at El Pueblito per room per stay
  • $25 Credit to Sports Activities (Yoga, Fitness Classes) per room per stay
  • $40 Credit for a Relaxing Massage at the Fairmont Spa per room per stay
  • Guided catamaran tour
  • Use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, traditional snorkeling masks, boogie boards, beach balls, and sand toys

ALL-INCLUSIVE

From $567 Per Person/Night (Double)*
From $777 Per Person/Night (Single)*

  • 4 nights’ accommodations at Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Playa Paraiso Golf Club and El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Club
  • Unlimited Dining & Premium Beverage service**:
    • Restaurants and Bars: Tauro, La Laguna, Ki Beach Bar, HIX Bar - Lounge and Terrace, Las Olas Bar, Aqua Bar, Bamboo, and La Laguna pools
    • Beach service during operating hours
    • MiniBar with soft drinks, local and imported beer, water, light snacks, and sweets are available for your enjoyment in the comfort of your room
  • $20 Credit to Sweet Spot at El Pueblito per room per stay
  • $25 Credit to Sports Activities (Yoga, Fitness Classes) per room per stay
  • $40 Credit for a Relaxing Massage at the Fairmont Spa per room per stay
  • Guided catamaran tour
  • Use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, traditional snorkeling masks, boogie boards, beach balls, and sand toys

* Price varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.
** Some dining locations not included. Other restrictions may apply.

