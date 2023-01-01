FROM FROM $147 (USD) PP/NIGHT

FireKeepers Casino Hotel

Best of Battle Creek Package

Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at FireKeepers Casino Hotel and 3 rounds of golf at The Medalist Golf Club, Riverside Golf Club, and Binder Park Golf Course.

From $147 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at FireKeepers Casino Hotel
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at The Medalist Golf Club, Riverside Golf Club, and Binder Park Golf Course

Please Note: Any packages with Lodging at FireKeepers Casino Hotel must include at least one (1) round of Golf at Medalist GC.

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

