Best of Battle Creek Package
FROM FROM $147 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $147 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $147 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Best of Battle Creek Package
Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at FireKeepers Casino Hotel and 3 rounds of golf at The Medalist Golf Club, Riverside Golf Club, and Binder Park Golf Course.
From $147 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at FireKeepers Casino Hotel
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at The Medalist Golf Club, Riverside Golf Club, and Binder Park Golf Course
Please Note: Any packages with Lodging at FireKeepers Casino Hotel must include at least one (1) round of Golf at Medalist GC.
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.