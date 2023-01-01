FROM FROM $167 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Loon Golf Resort Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 3 nights' accommodations at The Loon Resort’s Lodges at The Ridge and up to 4 rounds of golf at The Loon Golf Resort - Lakes, Loon, & Ridge Courses.

From $167 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

One Night/One Round - From: $247 Per Person/Night*

  • 1 night’s accommodations at The Loon Golf Resort - The Lodges at The Ridge
  • 1 rounds of golf for each player at The Loon Golf Resort - Lakes, Loon, or Ridge Courses
  • Daily Breakfast buffet & Dinner for each player

Two Nights/Three Rounds - From: $217 Per Person/Night*

  • 2 nights' accommodations at The Loon Golf Resort - The Lodges at The Ridge
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at The Loon Golf Resort - Lakes, Loon, & Ridge Courses
  • Daily Breakfast buffet & Dinner for each player

Three Nights/Four Rounds - From: $167 Per Person/Night*

  • 3 nights' accommodations at The Loon Golf Resort - The Lodges at The Ridge
  • 4 rounds of golf for each player at The Loon Golf Resort - Lakes, Loon, & Ridge Courses
  • Daily Breakfast buffet & Dinner for each player

* Price varies by travel dates and is based on double occupancy. Taxes and fees not included.

The Loon Golf Resort Stay & Play Package
