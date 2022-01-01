FROM FROM $177 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Wilderness Club Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at Wilderness Club Resort and 2 rounds of golf at The Wilderness Club (the #1-ranked public course in Montana).

From $177 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 2 nights’ accommodations at Wilderness Club Resort
    • Wilderness Suite (Two Queen Beds); Deluxe Suites, Luxury Cottages, and Estate Homes also available upon request
  • 2 rounds of golf for each player at The Wilderness Club (the #1-ranked public course in Montana)
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

