Red Hawk Golf and Resort Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Villas at Red Hawk Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Red Hawk Golf Club – Hills & Lakes Courses.
From $217 Per Person/Night*
*NOW BOOKING THROUGH ALL OF 2023*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights’ accommodations at The Villas at Red Hawk Resort
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Red Hawk Golf Club – Hills & Lakes Courses
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
SEASONAL AVAILABILITY:
- April-October – Monday-Thursday
- November-March – All Week
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.