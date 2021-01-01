Reno Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at Whitney Peak Hotel and 3 rounds of golf at Old Greenwood, Somerset Country Club & Grizzly Ranch.
From $257 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights' accommodations at Whitney Peak Hotel
- 1 round of golf at Somersett Country Club – Designed by Tom Kite, Roy Bechtol, and Randy Russell
- 1 round of golf at Old Greenwood – Host site of PGA Tour Barracuda Championship
- 1 round of golf at Grizzly Ranch - Ranked the #1 publicly accessible golf course in the Sierra Nevada
* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees