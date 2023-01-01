Fairmont St. Andrews Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 5 nights’ accommodations at the Fairmont St. Andrews, Scotland and 4 rounds of golf at Fairmont St. Andrews – Kittocks & Torrance Courses.
From $207 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 5 nights’ accommodations at Fairmont St. Andrews, Scotland
- 4 rounds of golf for each player at Fairmont St. Andrews – Kittocks & Torrance Courses
- Full Scottish breakfast included daily
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. 20% VAT included.