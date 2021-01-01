Stay Connected

Scotland Fife and Edinburgh Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel at St. Andrews and Ducks Inn in Gullane and 5 rounds of golf at Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Kilspindie, and North Berwick.

From $677 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel at St. Andrews
  • 2 nights' accommodations at Ducks Inn in Gullane
  • 5 rounds of golf at Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Kilspindie, and North Berwick
  • Full Scottish Breakfast each morning
  • Include a dedicated driver for an additional cost

* Pricing based on 8 golfers

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

