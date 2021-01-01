Scotland Fife and Edinburgh Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel at St. Andrews and Ducks Inn in Gullane and 5 rounds of golf at Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Kilspindie, and North Berwick.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel at St. Andrews
- 2 nights' accommodations at Ducks Inn in Gullane
- 5 rounds of golf at Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Kilspindie, and North Berwick
- Full Scottish Breakfast each morning
- Include a dedicated driver for an additional cost
* Pricing based on 8 golfers