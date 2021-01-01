Southwest Scotland Stay & Play Package
Journey to the birthplace of the Open Championship and play three venues where the Claret Jug has been contested! The famed Ayshire coast of Scotland is one of the game's most legendary with fabled links dating back to the 19th century. With this 5-night golf package, enjoy accommodations at the Marine Hotel at Royal Troon and 5 rounds of golf Prestwick, Trump Turnberry's Ailsa Course, Royal Troon, Western Gailes and Dundonald links.
From $757 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 5 nights' accommodations at Marine Hotel at Royal Troon, standard double
- 5 rounds of golf at Western Gailes, Dundonald, Prestwick, Royal Troon, and Ailsa Course (Turnberrry)
- Full Scottish Breakfast each morning
- Clubhouse Lunch included at Western Gailes
- One menu item included at Dundonald
- Include a dedicated driver for an additional cost
* Pricing based on a group of 8