Southwest Scotland Stay & Play Package

Journey to the birthplace of the Open Championship and play three venues where the Claret Jug has been contested! The famed Ayshire coast of Scotland is one of the game's most legendary with fabled links dating back to the 19th century. With this 5-night golf package, enjoy accommodations at the Marine Hotel at Royal Troon and 5 rounds of golf Prestwick, Trump Turnberry's Ailsa Course, Royal Troon, Western Gailes and Dundonald links.

From $757 Per Person/Night*